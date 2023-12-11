Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $262,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

VIG stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.65. 390,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,249. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.10.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

