Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $298,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,240 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,891. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

