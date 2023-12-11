Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.56. 158,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

