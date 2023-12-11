Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $346,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173,808 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in CSX by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,844,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,882,000 after purchasing an additional 296,248 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 50.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in CSX by 1.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 818,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in CSX by 9.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.27. 2,471,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,025,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

