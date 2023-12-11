Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $409,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 85,939 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.72.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.20. The company had a trading volume of 538,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,494. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

