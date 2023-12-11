Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 102,401 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.78. The stock had a trading volume of 957,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,245. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.33. The firm has a market cap of $183.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

