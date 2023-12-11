Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $456,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 263,919 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 347,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,180. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
