Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,283 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of CI traded up $43.43 on Monday, reaching $302.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,401,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.14. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.69.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

