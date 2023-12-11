Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 134,360 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 134,360 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

