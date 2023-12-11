Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 40,532 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,532 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.15. The company had a trading volume of 369,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.89 and a 200 day moving average of $351.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $387.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

