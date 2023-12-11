Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 55,290 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,290 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after buying an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,799. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

