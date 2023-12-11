Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 72,766 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72,766 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.93. 440,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $162.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $249.59.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

