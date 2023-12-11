Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,160 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $18.76 on Monday, reaching $554.69. 282,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,007. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.63 and a 200-day moving average of $465.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $564.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

