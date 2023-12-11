Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX:IND) Insider Ashley Pattison Acquires 20,000 Shares

Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX:IND – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Pattison acquired 20,000 shares of Industrial Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($10,596.03).
Industrial Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 12.45.
Industrial Minerals Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Industrial Minerals
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.