Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.64. 1,619,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.50. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $163.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

