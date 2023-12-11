Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 351,017 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,017 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 4.7% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Energy Transfer worth $49,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $13.16. 6,157,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,014,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

