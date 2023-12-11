Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 944 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.82. 684,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

