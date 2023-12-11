Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,680. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.83. 208,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

