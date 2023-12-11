Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 16,179 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,431,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,095,000 after purchasing an additional 121,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 296,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

