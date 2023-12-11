Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 408 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.71. 1,497,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,971. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

