Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.96 on Monday, reaching $183.68. 3,048,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,837. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $165.10 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

