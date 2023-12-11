Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after buying an additional 46,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376,841 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.32. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

