Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,860. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

