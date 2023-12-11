Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 72,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. 2,666,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,838,908. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

