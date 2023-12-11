Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Free Report) by 321.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

NIMC traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,846. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.64 and a 52-week high of $107.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $1.9375 dividend. This represents a $7.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

