Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,607 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.43. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

