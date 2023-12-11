Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 343.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AESC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.78. 630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,512. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69.

AES Announces Dividend

AES Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

