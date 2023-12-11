Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $20 Million Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,234 shares during the period. Rithm Capital comprises approximately 1.9% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RITM. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,113,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 176,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.47. 769,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.84. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.59.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

