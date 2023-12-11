Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Holly Energy Partners worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HEP remained flat at $20.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

