Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.73. 587,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,968. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.84. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

