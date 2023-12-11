Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

MO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,660. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.