Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,547 shares during the quarter. Genesis Energy comprises about 0.7% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Genesis Energy worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,771,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 879,674 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 653,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 552,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 737.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 544,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 479,442 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,459,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,689,000 after acquiring an additional 453,990 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $60,062.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,982.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Shares of GEL stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $807.62 million during the quarter.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

