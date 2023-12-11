Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.51. 404,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

