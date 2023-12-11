Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 16,948 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,945. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

