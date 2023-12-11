Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.35. 736,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,274. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,365,850. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

