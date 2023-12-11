Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,709 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,659. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.