Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,711 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,133,000 after buying an additional 233,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after buying an additional 424,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4 %

KMI traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,025,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.