Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 352,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,985. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.81.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

