InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.470-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $485.0 million-$495.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.3 million.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,844. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.26. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Analysts predict that InMode will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of InMode by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,955 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of InMode by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

