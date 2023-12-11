InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $387,370,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,605,056. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $387,370,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,138 shares of company stock valued at $48,603,745 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

