Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Insider Buys C$45,253.44 in Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) insider Inovalis S.A. bought 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$45,253.44.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Inovalis S.A. acquired 16,700 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$26,203.97.

On Friday, December 1st, Inovalis S.A. acquired 18,900 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$25,029.27.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Inovalis S.A. acquired 8,300 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$9,237.90.

INO.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.54. 65,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,456. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.90.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

