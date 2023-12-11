Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires $16,734.44 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $16,734.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,451 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $9,509.88.

On Monday, November 27th, Kevin Rendino bought 800 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,024.00.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.79. 37,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 180 Degree Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 297,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

