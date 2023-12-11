Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires $16,734.44 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $16,734.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,451 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $9,509.88.
- On Monday, November 27th, Kevin Rendino bought 800 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,024.00.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.79. 37,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 180 Degree Capital
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.