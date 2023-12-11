Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 357,959 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $2,627,419.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,385,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,427,228.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 495,100 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $3,619,181.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 375,746 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,769,248.02.
- On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 217,175 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $1,598,408.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 310,487 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $2,238,611.27.
- On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 596,593 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $4,319,333.32.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,305 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,094,220.40.
- On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,036 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $1,119,359.92.
- On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 533,883 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $3,854,635.26.
- On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 295,811 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $2,106,174.32.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 418,356 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $2,982,878.28.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 798,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,560. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
