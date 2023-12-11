Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 357,959 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $2,627,419.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,385,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,427,228.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 495,100 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $3,619,181.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 375,746 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,769,248.02.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 217,175 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $1,598,408.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 310,487 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $2,238,611.27.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 596,593 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $4,319,333.32.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,305 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,094,220.40.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,036 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $1,119,359.92.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 533,883 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $3,854,635.26.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 295,811 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $2,106,174.32.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 418,356 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $2,982,878.28.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 798,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,560. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0449 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.