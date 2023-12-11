Insider Buying: BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Insider Purchases 4,487 Shares of Stock

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) insider Charles W. Goodyear bought 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £24,588.76 ($31,058.18).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

LON BRWM traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching GBX 539 ($6.81). The company had a trading volume of 415,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,729. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 548.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 581.88. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 522 ($6.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 775 ($9.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,797.10%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.