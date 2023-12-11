Insider Buying: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.9 %

CTHR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. 130,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.26.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

