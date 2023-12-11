Insider Buying: Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Director Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GTLS stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.31. The stock had a trading volume of 257,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.73. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,473,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

