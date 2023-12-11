Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases 6 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,817 ($35.58) per share, for a total transaction of £169.02 ($213.49).

Lavanya Chandrashekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 5 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,953 ($37.30) per share, for a total transaction of £147.65 ($186.50).

On Tuesday, October 10th, Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 4 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,084 ($38.95) per share, for a total transaction of £123.36 ($155.82).

Diageo Price Performance

DGE stock traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,811.50 ($35.51). 3,433,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,450. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,719 ($34.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,789.50 ($47.87). The stock has a market cap of £62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,982.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,188.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.47) to GBX 3,050 ($38.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($31.58) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,770 ($47.62).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

