Insider Buying: Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CEO Acquires 960 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $23,692.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,185,819.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Green Plains Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of GPRE traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

