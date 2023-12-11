Insider Buying: Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Acquires 40,653 Shares of Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Helena Feltham purchased 40,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,537.13 ($10,783.29).

Hostmore stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 21.50 ($0.27). The company had a trading volume of 79,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,292. The company has a market capitalization of £27.12 million, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.99. Hostmore plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

