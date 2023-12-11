Insider Buying: Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,979 Shares of Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $61,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534,139 shares in the company, valued at $25,974,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,276 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $74,215.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,806 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $210,140.60.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,498 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $833,310.04.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,026 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $445,307.14.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,325 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $81,918.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,854 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $183,449.42.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $962.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,709 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $440,932.96.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 55,738 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $526,166.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 630 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,877.90.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VTN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.29. 36,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,942. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 89.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 136,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 122.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,304,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 718,176 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 208,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 349,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.